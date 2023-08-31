Conservative dad brews ‘woke-free’ beer 

(NewsNation) — The fallout of Anheuser-Busch’s partnership with transgender activist Dillon Mulvaney has proven to be a game-changer for one entrepreneur.

The beer brand “Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer” has capitalized on the backlash against Bud Light’s perceived alignment with “woke” culture and according to CEO and founder Seth Weathers, it’s paying off.

“It’s pretty incredible,” he said. “Beer companies spend lifetimes and don’t have the type of distribution that we now have. So it’s pretty exciting. You can tell that we have a lot of people behind us.”

Anheuser-Busch reportedly lost over $27 billion in market value within just two months following the handling of the Mulvaney ad. For many, it has been a cautionary tale about the potential financial repercussions of engaging with politically charged campaigns.

Weathers says he seized the opportunity to cater to a market segment that feels unheard by major corporations.

“I think that Americans have had enough of woke corporations taking our hard-earned dollars and contributing those to the causes that we actively oppose,” he said.

Weathers highlighted the swift success of his beer brand, which he says has already gained distribution in thousands of stores across Georgia and Arkansas.

“We actually just launched into actual stores,” he said. “We’re in retailers all across Georgia, Arkansas, and multiple other states are coming online here over the next few weeks and months.”

Weathers emphasized that the key to his brand’s success lies in aligning with conservative values and supporting causes that resonate with like-minded consumers.

“We’re contributing to the causes that are passionate issues for conservatives,” he said.

A portion of the brand’s proceeds is pledged to conservative causes, including the 1776 Project PAC, which focuses on advocating for traditional education values.

Critics have labeled the situation as kicking a company when it’s down, while others see it as a strategic business move.

“We’re shipping it out literally by the tractor-trailer load all over the place right now,” Weathers said. “And the thing is, we’ve got the support of the people. … The people right now are saying that they want Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer, and they’re continuing to come back and buy over and over again. So as long as we continue to provide a great product, I think that the customers are gonna continue being there.”