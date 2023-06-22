Content creators lead new wave of marketing

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — TikTok has become the main fairground for marketing and brand ambassadorship in recent years, where content creators and influencers have the power to grow and even sink a product in a matter of seconds.

If companies want to be successful with consumers, TikTok may be a top advertising priority.

Many companies hire content creators and influencers to promote their products and make sure their brands are positioned for success. Product exposure is priority number one for businesses looking to turn a profit.

Social selling and marketing has become a multibillion-dollar business, according to the Wall Street Journal. TikTok CEO Shou Chew said there are about five million businesses that use the media platform, the report said.

And content creators like Charli D’Amelio and Bella Poarch captivate and socially influence their millions of followers into buying these companies’ products. In return, the creators can earn some big money to promote products and services.

“Content creators, we’re like a one-man show. So we’re the creative behind it, the thought — what are we going to do? What’s the idea?” content creator Erica Bennett said.

However, Bennett said there is a lack of structure behind social selling with it being such a nuanced market.

Creators have to decide for themselves which products they want to back, and if they choose wrong, it’s their face and reputation on the line.

“Products that want you to represent them, but you don’t necessarily jibe with that product. You get that should I do it for the money? Should I not do it? Should I like compromise my authenticity with this job? So it’s kind of a fine line,” Bennett said.

Companies monitor feedback on social media platforms closer than ever before, especially if they’re trying to win over consumers.

Brands will scramble to mass-produce products or fix existing ones based on responses they receive online.

Considering the value of social media reputation, it’s a fear that some companies would pay influencers to praise their products even if they don’t deliver what is promised or work like advertised.

But Bennett said she would never risk her credibility for money because it could damage her social media reputation.

“I’ve never been asked to lie or give a false representation from a brand, nor would I because that would affect my credibility and my authenticity. But I’m sure that it does exist out there,” Bennett said.

Successful content creators and influencers can earn anywhere from $100 per post to well into five figures for a single successful post if that influencer has the followers to back it up.