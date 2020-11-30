Costco Cyber Monday: Here are the best deals for 2020

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL – MAY 31: A worker pushes carts outside a Costco Wholesale store May 31, 2006 in Mount Prospect, Illinois. Third-quarter earnings reported today were up at Costco, the nation’s largest warehouse club operator, although current oil prices affected margins at their associated gas stations. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — With the turkey eaten and Thanksgiving Zoom calls with relatives done, it’s time for savvy shoppers to get down to business – mining Cyber Monday deals.

While Costco may not scream Black Friday for many people, the beloved wholesaler is breaking out a number of steep discounts for Cyber Monday 2020.

Here are some of the highlights from the Costco’s lineup of eye-catching sales, while supplies last: