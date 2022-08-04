403848 08: A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store sign is visible atop one of its restaurant stores April 12, 2002 in Naperville, IL. The NAACP has joined the racial discrimination lawsuit against Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel restaurants. David Sanford, a lawyer representing other plaintiffs in the case, said the lawsuit was being amended to name the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as a plaintiff and co-counsel. The class-action lawsuit accuses the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., headquartered in Lebanon, TN, of segregating black customers in the smoking section and denying them service. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Like many other restaurants, Cracker Barrel decided to add a meatless alternative to its breakfast menu by announcing the addition of Impossible sausage patties to the menu.

The patties were actually added earlier this year, but the chain waited until Aug. 1 to announce the addition. The internet, as it so often is, was not amused.

At lightning speed, the comments section of the announcement post lit up with commenters enraged that the restaurant chain, long known for hearty, meaty fare, was offering something that those without a taste for meat might want to eat.

One commenter “congratulated” the chain on “Being woke and going broke,” while others decried the attempt to “force” them to eat “fake meat.”

In two days, the Facebook post alone garnered more than 3,600 comments, most of them in the vein of Joe Wicker, who said, “Do you even know who your customer base is? I still order the double meat breakfast and it’s not even on the menu anymore.”

Nonetheless, the Impossible patties remain on the menu right next to the traditional sausage, bacon and ham.