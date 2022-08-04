(NewsNation) — Like many other restaurants, Cracker Barrel decided to add a meatless alternative to its breakfast menu by announcing the addition of Impossible sausage patties to the menu.
The patties were actually added earlier this year, but the chain waited until Aug. 1 to announce the addition. The internet, as it so often is, was not amused.
At lightning speed, the comments section of the announcement post lit up with commenters enraged that the restaurant chain, long known for hearty, meaty fare, was offering something that those without a taste for meat might want to eat.
One commenter “congratulated” the chain on “Being woke and going broke,” while others decried the attempt to “force” them to eat “fake meat.”
In two days, the Facebook post alone garnered more than 3,600 comments, most of them in the vein of Joe Wicker, who said, “Do you even know who your customer base is? I still order the double meat breakfast and it’s not even on the menu anymore.”
Nonetheless, the Impossible patties remain on the menu right next to the traditional sausage, bacon and ham.