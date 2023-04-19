Craft beer production flat in ’22 as profits, employment grew

Male brewer, wearing white overalls, pushing keg across concrete brewery yard with a stack of kegs in the background.

(NewsNation) — Beer production by small, independent brewers stagnated from 2021 to 2022 while employment and profits grew, reflecting “a more mature market,” according to figures from the Brewers Association.

Last year, breweries collectively produced 24.3 million barrels of beer — the same as in 2021, and the overall beer market shrank 3% by volume. Businesses still managed to turn a profit, however, thanks in part to pricing and a share shift to smaller brewers, the association reported. Retail dollar value was estimated at $28.46 billion, representing a 6% growth over 2021.

Craft brewers also employed 9% more workers than in 2021. The increase was driven by both the growing number of breweries and a move toward hospitality-focused business models, the association said in a news release.

In fact, the number of operating craft breweries reached a record high of 9,552 last year. That’s despite openings of new breweries falling for a second consecutive year.

“2022 presented small brewers with a number of challenges, including rising operating and material costs and increasing competition, particularly in distribution,” said Bart Watson, chief economist with the Brewers Association. “In this maturing and competitive market, collective growth for the category is hard to come by.”