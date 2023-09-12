Cyberattack on MGM shuts down several systems in Las Vegas hotels

(NewsNation) — A cyber attack on MGM Resorts International left several hotels on the Las Vegas strip with malfunctioning door locks, inoperable slot machines and other problems, the company said Monday.

The FBI is investigating the attack, as the company says “it took prompt action to protect our system and data,” which involved shutting down some systems.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter,” MGM said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

While several key hotel systems appear to have been disrupted, MGM did not provide specific details on what was impacted.

Guests at the Bellagio were unable to use their digital room keys, charge things to their room or make reservations, according to KTNV. But MGM says its casino gaming floors are now “operational.”

The MGM Resorts International Hotels website is currently down, with the websites of individual Las Vegas properties like MGM Grand, Bellagio and Excalibur, directing customers to call the hotel to make reservations.