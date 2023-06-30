Declining international package volume a challenge for USPS

A USPS employee loads a truck outside post office in Wheeling, Illinois, on Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(NewsNation) — The United States Postal Service is facing significant challenges as international package volumes continue to decline, according to multiple reports.

According to the USPS Office of Inspector General, the total USPS inbound international volume decreased 74% over the past five fiscal years, while outbound international volume fell 38% over the same period.

Continued projected growth in international e-commerce is not translating into increases in international package volumes for the Postal Service, the agency’s Office of Inspector General said in a May 15 white paper.

The report highlights the challenges faced by the USPS in capturing and retaining international package business and points out that private carriers have been successful in capturing a significant share of the market.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and disruptions in global trade are also cited as key factors contributing to this decline.

The white paper further emphasizes the need for the USPS to adapt to changing market dynamics and enhance its competitiveness.

The USPS is under pressure to find solutions to reverse the declining trend as international package volumes have significant implications for the USPS bottom line.

As international package shipments traditionally generate higher revenue compared to domestic mail, the decline puts additional strain on the Postal Service’s financial sustainability.

To combat the volume drop, the report suggested USPS leverage technology and data analytics to improve customer experience, operational efficiency and tracking capabilities.