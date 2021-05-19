Degree introduces world’s first adaptive deodorant built for diverse disabled community

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Degree introduced a new adaptive deodorant that’s designed for those with visual impairment and upper limb motor disabilities.

Degree Inclusive is currently in the trial phase and will eventually be launched commercially.

According to the announcement from parent company Unilever, “In the United States alone, one in four people have a disability, yet beauty and personal care products often overlook their challenges and needs.”

The company added that the various ways of applying deodorant, including spray and turning, are difficult for those with limited arm mobility.

When designing the product, Degree collaborated with occupational therapists, people with disabilities and engineers among others to create an accessible and functional product.

It has a larger applicator, braille labels, magnetic closures, and a hooked design intended for one-handed use.

“As a brand that’s committed to inspiring confidence in everyone to move more, Degree believes no one should be held back from breaking a sweat and enjoying the transformative benefits of movement,” said Kathryn Swallow, Global Degree Brand Vice President in the announcement.

The company is currently beta testing the product with 200 people with disabilities to give feedback on their experience using the product.