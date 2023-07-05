Deli slicers added to Subway stores for freshly sliced meat

(NewsNation) — In one of its biggest changes, Subway has added deli slicers to its U.S. restaurants to provide customers with freshly sliced meat.

“The addition of freshly sliced meats is the most impactful yet as it gives our guests a better sandwich,” said Trevor Haynes, president of North America at Subway.

According to a news release, Subway spent more than two years preparing to roll out freshly sliced meats in its U.S. restaurants.

“It was one of the most complex changes the brand has ever made,” the release said.

The shift included installing a deli meat slicer in 20,000 Subway restaurants and reorganizing its supply chain, which represents an investment of at least $80 million, the company said.

Subway previously delivered meats to stores that were previously sliced at its factories.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the restaurant chain is looking to sell.