Delta hires Tom Brady as strategic advisor

(NewsNation) — Yes, you’ve heard that right: Delta Air Lines has hired seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

The airline announced the new partnership Wednesday, saying Brady will benefit the company as a long-term strategic adviser due to his “expertise in teamwork, performance and perseverance.”

“Delta’s people are driven by their commitment to world-class performance, excellence and a desire to achieve best-in-class results,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. “Bringing a leader like Tom onto the Delta team furthers our mission to connect the world while accelerating our drive to continuously improve for our colleagues, customers and communities.”

Brady’s new role will focus on three key areas: employees, customers and communities. He will work to develop and advise on training and teamwork tools for employees, assist with customer engagement and work to inspire a new generation of Delta community leaders, the press release said.

“I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years,” Brady said.

Brady grew up with his mother as a flight attendant and said he has always admired the people who make air travel possible.

The announcement comes just as the 2023-2024 NFL season begins Thursday.