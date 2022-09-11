Direct TV, YouTube TV outages reported on NFL Sunday

(NewsNation) — DirecTV and Youtube TV customers are experiencing a spike in outages Sunday, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

According to the service, reported DirecTV and YouTube TV outages spiked at approximately 12:09 p.m. CDT.

Sunday NFL football returned this weekend as millions of NFL fans have been waiting to watch their beloved sports franchises on television. Many of the games were scheduled to start at Noon.

In a tweet response to a customer, DirecTV said it is aware of the outage.

“Our DIRECTV team is actively working to get it resolved,” the company tweeted. “So all of our subscribers can enjoy the NFL SUNDAY TICKET as soon as the season starts. We apologize for the inconvenience, once it’s resolved we’ll notify our customers.”

NFL Network, Fanduel and Sling also showed an uptick in outages reported, according to Downdetector.

According to its website, Downdetector collects status reports from a series of sources its system analyzes the reports in real-time, allowing the company to detect outages and service disruptions in their very early stages.

There is no indication of the cause of the outage at this time.

