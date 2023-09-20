DOJ probes Elon Musk’s perks at Tesla

FILE – Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk’s refusal to allow Ukraine to use Starlink internet services to launch a surprise attack on Russian forces in Crimea last September has raised questions for the Pentagon. The Air Force’s top civilian leader, Frank Kendall, says the military may need to be more explicit in future defense contracts that services or products it purchases could be used in war. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(NewsNation) — The Department of Justice is broadening its investigation into Tesla over the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house for CEO Elon Musk. Federal prosecutors are now looking into personal benefits Musk may have received from Tesla since 2017, according to multiple reports.

The recent developments will include a probe of transactions between Telsa and other Musk-connected entities, and Musk himself, to analyze if any perks Musk received were properly reported, Forbes reported.

Executives for public companies who exceed more than $10,000 in value are required by SEC regulations report any personal benefits, according to Forbes.

Musk denied allegations earlier this month that there was any such proposal for a glass house, saying, “I’m not building any house of any kind anywhere. Period.”

But the DOJ is not the only agency requesting these transactions. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information for investigation, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In the past, Tesla has made it known it does not offer perks or personal benefits of any kind, TechCrunch+ reported. Federal prosecutors want to know if, in the case Tesla provided any perks to Musk, it was properly reported.