DoorDash offers lower-priced delivery plans amid criticism

FILE – The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. DoorDash is capping a year of explosive growth with an initial public offering, hoping to keep the momentum going even if demand for food delivery eases in a post-pandemic world. (AP Photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DoorDash is launching lower-priced delivery options for U.S. restaurants, responding to criticism that the commissions it charges are too high for the beleaguered industry.

The San Francisco-based delivery company says it will offer a new basic plan which will charge restaurants 15% per order for delivery, or around half the cost of previous plans.

Restaurants can pay commissions of 25% or 30% for other plans if they want more visibility in DoorDash’s app or lower customer delivery fees.

DoorDash says it developed the plan over the last year after restaurants asked for more options.