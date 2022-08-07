Drugmaker to seek growth outside of Indiana after abortion ban

(NewsNation) — A major drugmaker based in Indiana is looking outside the state for new business opportunities following the passage of a near-total abortion ban in the state.

Eli Lilly and Co. said in a statement Saturday the abortion ban would hinder the company’s ability to bring “diverse scientific, engineering and business talent” to Indiana, NewsNation affiliate WXIN reported. Based in Indianapolis for nearly 150 years, Eli Lilly is one of the largest employers in the state.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday signed into law Senate Bill 1, which bans abortions with limited exceptions, including in cases of rape and incest, and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The exceptions for rape and incest are limited to 10 weeks post-fertilization, meaning victims could not get an abortion in Indiana after that. Victims are not required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack.

In its statement, Lilly said it recognizes abortion as a “divisive and deeply personal issue with no clear consensus among the citizens of Indiana.”

“Despite this lack of agreement, Indiana has opted to quickly adopt one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the United States,” the company said.

It was the first time the company has publicly spoken on the issue of abortion, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported. A spokesperson told the Journal the company would honor its current commitments in Indiana, including $2.1 billion for two new manufacturing sites.

Eli Lilly wasn’t the only employer in the state to criticize the legislature’s action. Cummins, an engine manufacturing company that employs about 10,000 people in Indiana, said the abortion ban will “impede our ability to attract and retain top talent,” CNBC reported.

Indiana is the first state to enact abortion legislation following the Supreme Court’s ruling in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.