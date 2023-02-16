Electric boats make waves at Miami International Boat Show

MIAMI, FL – FEBRUARY 16: A general view at the Miami International Boat Show on February 16, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Yamaha Motor Co., LTD )

MIAMI (NewsNation) — The shift from gas to electric-powered vehicles is growing, and it’s not just for cars and trucks.

There’s a new wave of tech trending in the marine industry, as more manufacturers are creating 100% electric boats.

“It’s blistering fast because it’s instant torque,” said Mike Caudill, a transportation expert.

For the first time, there’s an EV section at the 2023 Miami International Boat Show, the world’s largest boat show.

“It’s got the same infrastructure as any electric car. So, you have J1772 and what makes them special is they’re fun, they’re quiet, they’re electric, 160 horsepower,” explained Anthony Ellyson of Taiga Motors, who is from Canada toting the new technology. “People are excited to see them, hear them, try them.”

An EV boat sounds different, but marine industry experts say they’re going to run into the same problem as the auto industry when it comes to EV infrastructure. Marinas and docks around the globe are going to need charging stations. The silver lining: Boats use the same charging technology as the auto industry.

“The boating market is going to become a very strong market for the charging business,” said Eli Braha of Evectrify.

While the global electric boat market is growing, it comes at a cost. The price tag for 100% electric boats is steep. Regardless, Caudill said people just want to be part of something new.

“This boat is different in design than a traditional gas boat, and that’s what makes it cool,” Caudill said. “If you want to be different here on the local waters, you can be that person on a different boat.”

That’s for consumers. Some electric boats will be used for commercial use as water taxis, for boat tours, expeditions, etc.