Electric cars spur need for utility poles, benefiting tree farmers

(NewsNation) — The electric car revolution, often touted as an environmentally friendly alternative, has an unexpected side effect — a surge in demand for utility poles, driving the profitability of the lumber industry.

This involves the extensive cutting down of trees to produce the electric poles necessary for transmitting electricity to power green electric cars.

In an interview on “On Balance,” Walter and Barbara McPhail, a husband-and-wife team and board members for the Forestry Association of South Carolina, shared details on their booming business of growing utility poles.

“We were green before green became fashionable. We’re growing more poles because they’re profitable,” McPhail said.

In the past year, stocks for two prominent lumber companies, “Koopers” and “Stella-Jones,” have surged by 49% and 87%, respectively. This remarkable growth far exceeds the performance of the S&P 500 index, which saw a comparatively modest increase of 16%.

Contrary to concerns about importing poles from overseas, McPhail said most utility poles are grown in the 13 southern states, utilizing the abundant pine forests in the region.

He emphasized that these poles would not be imported and would not be replaced by alternatives made from concrete or steel, reinforcing the environmentally friendly aspect of their business.

When asked about the sustainability of their practices, Barbara McPhail explained that it takes approximately 35 years to grow a pine tree to a size suitable for utility poles. However, she emphasized their commitment to sustainability by replanting 10 trees for every one harvested, ensuring a continuous and renewable resource for the future.