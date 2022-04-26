FILE – Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. The intrigue surrounding Musk’s Twitter investment took a new twist Tuesday, April 12, 2022, with the filing of a lawsuit alleging the colorful billionaire illegally delayed disclosing his big stake in the social media company so he could buy more shares at lower prices. (Patrick Pleul/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took to Twitter to encourage Elon Musk to move the social media giant to Texas, where it would be joined by Musk’s other business endeavors.

Twitter announced Tuesday that it accepted Musk’s $44 billion offer to take over the company

He already moved his Tesla headquarters to Austin, along with his futuristic tunneling firm The Boring Company. SpaceX also has a South Texas launch site.

Ed Curtis, the CEO of Ytexas, a company that helps businesses move to the Lone Star State, said that although Tesla’s presence opened the floodgates for other businesses to relocate, it doesn’t guarantee that Twitter will do the same.

“My crystal ball on anything Elon Musk does is — we have no idea,” Curtis said.

Musk looked at home in Texas last month, donning a cowboy hat as he hosted a cyber rodeo to celebrate the opening of Tesla’s massive Gigafactory.

“We needed a place where we could be really big and there’s no place like Texas,” Musk told the crowd. “So here we are 10 minutes from the airport, 15 minutes from downtown. Thank you, Austin. Thank you, Travis County.”

Tesla built the factory after receiving about $64 million in tax breaks and guarantees from state, county and local school districts taxing authorities.

“When you combine the regulatory environment and the tax environment for a company and the fact that supply chain and being very close to customers and suppliers, at the end of the day, it’s a huge savings for the company,” Curtis said.