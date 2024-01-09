Elon Musk denies Wall Street Journal story he does illegal drugs

Elon Musk, who owns Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, speaks at the Vivatech fair, June 16, 2023, in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

(NewsNation) — Elon Musk denied allegations made in a recent Wall Street Journal story that he does illegal drugs such as LSD, cocaine, mushrooms and ecstasy.

Though in the past they chalked up his “contrarian views, unfiltered speech and provocative antics” to sleep deprivation, stress or as an “expression of his creativity,” in recent years, executives and board members have become concerned these are actually because Musk uses drugs, the Journal story says.

Now, these executives are nervous that Musk’s drug use could have consequences for his health and his companies, especially SpaceX and Tesla.

Musk, the Journal said, has used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, with the story detailing private parties where “attendees sign nondisclosure agreements or give up their phones to enter.”

However, Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, insisted Musk is “regularly and randomly drug tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test.”

As the Journal points out, using illegal drugs could put SpaceX’s billions of dollars in government contracts at risk. At one point in 2018, Musk smoked marijuana while on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast in 2018, leading to NASA demanding “assurances” SpaceX was a drug-free workplace, Forbes reported. Forbes also noted Musk has admitted in the past to taking ketamine to treat his depression.

“After that one puff with Rogan, I agreed, at NASA’s request, to do 3 years of random drug testing,” Musk wrote on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. “Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol.”