Employees and employers don’t connect on returning to office

(NewsNation) — There is a significant disconnect between employers and employees on returning to the office.

Recent data from surveys conducted by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago reveals a notable gap in perspectives regarding the return to in-person work.

Less than half of the employees surveyed express contentment or comfort with the idea of returning to offices.

A striking revelation from the surveys is that three out of four HR representatives identify a challenge in retaining employees who are hesitant about returning to the office, with one in five characterizing it as a major problem.

Analysis of HR responses indicates that approximately 90% of employer return-to-office policies primarily focus on factors like employee productivity, company culture and collaboration. This further illuminates the disconnect between employer priorities and employee preferences.

Compensation emerges as a key concern for employees considering a return to the office. Few employers have introduced incentives to encourage employees to come back.

“While most employees say they are required to work in person, many of those who work remotely at least some of the time say there is no reason they need to be in the office. The survey of HR representatives indicates that companies need to determine priorities about whether and when to work in offices and explain these decisions to retain their workforce,” said Marjorie Connelly, senior fellow with NORC’s Public Affairs & Media Research department.

According to employee surveys, additional pay for in-office work is the most sought-after incentive. However, other perks such as food and amenities, commuter benefits and increased access to company leadership are also valuable contributors to job satisfaction.

A quarter of HR representatives cite the loss of flexibility or work-life balance as the primary reason for employee reluctance to return, while an equal number point to the convenience and increased productivity associated with remote work.

Sixteen percent of HR respondents identify commuting time and cost as additional deterrents.

While employees express a desire for compensation, HR representatives reveal that very few employers have implemented incentives to drive a return to the office. Commuter benefits and direct payment for returning to the office are rare offerings.

Among those who consistently work in person, 75% report that their employer mandates in-office attendance. Surprisingly, 8% choose to work in person despite remote work allowances, while 17% mention that while some colleagues can work remotely, their positions are ineligible.

For employees adopting a hybrid approach, approximately 30% are required to be in the office at least part of the time, and 22% choose office attendance for collaboration or bonding with colleagues.

The surveys also found that for-profit companies are nearly twice as likely as government or nonprofit entities to introduce enticements such as social events, in-office social spaces, increased leadership access and perks like free snacks.

This suggests that industry type significantly influences return-to-office policies and incentives.