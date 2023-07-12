FAA awards $92M for airport solar power, electric bus projects

(NewsNation) — The Federal Aviation Administration is providing millions of dollars to airports across the country to boost sustainability.

The $92 million will be doled out to 21 airports for solar panels, electric buses, charging stations and electrification studies, the FAA said in a news release. It’s part of the Biden administration’s goal of having net-zero emissions by 2050.

“We need to help airports transition their operations as quickly as possible to renewable power. Our investments keeps us on track for the net-zero goal,” said Shannetta R. Griffin, associate administrator for airports.

Half of the funds — $46.8 million — will go toward solar power equipment and infrastructure:

$22.58 million to Indianapolis International Airport in Indiana to construct energy efficient infrastructure and install solar panels.

$20 million to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona to design and construct solar parking structures.

$3 million to El Paso International Airport in Texas to install solar panels.

$600,000 to Southeast Iowa Regional Airport in Burlington to install solar panels.

$333,450 to La Porte Municipal Airport in Indiana to install solar panels.

$150,000 to Centerville Municipal Airport in Iowa to install solar panels.

$150,000 Decorah Municipal Airport in Iowa to install solar panels.

The other half of the funds — $44.5 million — will be used on electric vehicles and electric transportation infrastructure:

$16 million to Portland International Airport in Oregon to construct zero emissions vehicle infrastructure.

$4.8 million to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas to purchase electric buses and charging stations.

$3.4 million to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina to purchase zero emissions vehicles and charging stations.

$3.2 million to Sacramento International Airport in California to purchase electric buses.

$3.1 million to Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah to purchase electric buses and charging stations.

$5.1 million to San Francisco International Airport in California to purchase electric buses and charging stations.

$3 million to Pittsburgh International Airport in Pennsylvania to purchase zero emissions vehicles and associated infrastructure.

$2 million to McGhee Tyson Airport in Tennessee to purchase zero emissions vehicles and charging stations.

$1.5 million to Kansas City International Airport in Missouri to purchase electric buses.

$1.1 million to San Diego International Airport in California to construct electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

$300,000 to Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan to purchase zero emissions vehicles and charging stations.

$590,000 to Bill and Hillary Clinton Airport in Little Rock to purchase electric buses with chargers.

$154,000 to Bert Mooney Airport in Butte, Montana to purchase electric vehicles with chargers.

Additionally, Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona will receive 243,000 to develop a plan to safely transition to unleaded fuel.

The money awarded Wednesday is part of the Aviation Climate Action Plan, which sets a goal for net-zero emissions in the aviation industry by 2050.

In April, the FAA announced that air traffic control towers at more than two dozen municipal and smaller airports will be upgraded using new sustainable designs. That project will utilize $500 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021. Groundbreakings could begin as early as 2024, the FAA said.