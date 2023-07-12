Facebook to allow ads for some CBD products

FILE – The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. Instagram and Facebook’s parent company Meta is adding new parental supervision tools and privacy features to its platforms beginning Tuesday, June 27. The changes come as social media companies face increased scrutiny over how they impact teens’ mental health. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

(NewsNation) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is changing its advertising policy to allow for the promotion of certain CBD products on the social media platform.

Meta announced the updated policy Tuesday in a blog post outlining the new guidelines.

Advertisers seeking to promote noningestible CBD products with no more than 0.3% THC need written permission from Meta and be certified with Legitscript, an internet payment compliance company, the new policy states. The products must also comply with local laws or established industry codes or guidelines.

The company is keeping in place previous portions of the policy that doesn’t require permission for ads that:

Promote or offer the sale of hemp products that don’t contain CBD or >0.3% THC (e.g. hemp seed and hemp fiber) in Canada, Mexico and the United States, provided that they comply with all applicable local laws, required or established industry codes and guidelines.

Educate, advocate, or give public service announcements about CBD and related products provided that such ads don’t offer any prohibited products for sale.

Ads promoting THC products or cannabis products “containing related psychoactive components” are still prohibited.

Products are also not allowed to be marketed to anyone younger than 18.

Facebook’s policy is still more strict than Twitter, which announced earlier this year it would allow cannabis ads on the platform.

Google also changed its policy this year to allow for the promotion of certain CBD products.