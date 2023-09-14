(NewsNation) — A Washington state family is suing Navy Federal Credit Union and Wells Fargo after a veteran lost millions of dollars in a wire fraud scheme.

Retired Navy submarine commander Larry Cook had a stroke in summer 2019, Newsnation local affiliate WAVY writes. A year after that, he got a phishing email saying he had purchased a couple of items from Amazon, and to call a number if that was incorrect, his niece, Janine Satterfield, who also serves as administrator of Cook’s estate, said.

That’s when the scam began. WAVY reports that because he lived alone, and had severely compromised judgment, Cook began a series of 74 transfers to Bangkok, Thailand, which ended up totaling more than $3.6 million.

Cook died in 2021, six months after the scam began. His entire life was committed to the Navy, Satterfield said, and he never married or had children.

The family checked up on Cook during COVID, but, “He was a very independent man,” Satterfield said. A neighbor noticed Cook hadn’t come out of the house, and alerted family and the police. It was that neighbor who found a cover sheet for a wire, which was how they found out about the scam.

“We all looked at it as, ‘What is this?'” Satterfield said. “$49,500 to somebody we’d never heard of in Thailand?”

To Satterfield, who has a financial services background, “None of it made sense.”

Cook’s family subpoenaed the other wire cover sheets, which is when Satterfield says everything started to unfold.

Now, the family is suing the two banks, Wells Fargo and Navy Federal Credit Union, where the wire transfers originated, for negligence. The lawsuit alleges Navy Federal Credit Union sent the $3.6 million to a foreign bank, despite being told Cook was the suspected victim of a fraud scheme.

Navy Federal processed 42 transfers, for a total $2.3 million, even after the credit union reported Cook’s behavior to Adult Protective Services in December 2020, according to the suit.

But in its own court filings, the credit union says it did what it could to alert the customer to fraud.

WAVY reports the family’s lawsuit was dismissed in federal district court. Satterfield filed a notice to appeal earlier this month.

“Our members are always our first priority and we handle all member transactions with great care. Out of respect for the jurisdiction of the court, we have no further comment,” a Navy Federal Credit Union spokesperson said in an email.

NewsNation has reached out to Wells Fargo for comment as well.