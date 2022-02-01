Walmart testing new interactive shopping experience

(NewsNation Now) — It’s a potential makeover for the world’s largest retailer as Walmart begins testing a new interactive shopping experience.

In Northwest Arkansas, 20 minutes from the Walmart home office, there’s a store that looks and feels a little bit different.

Inside, shoppers will experience what the company is calling “Time Well Spent.” with a focus on making Walmart a destination where customers want to spend their time.

“We’re always listening to our customers’ feedback to help inspire, evolve and refresh the store experience,” the company said in a statement.

As part of that evolution, the retail giant is testing out a host of new brands including Bonobos, Gap Home and Queer Eye, and for the kids there’s Justice.

But Walmart’s new look is more than just brands. The new experience also creates more room to shop, more items to touch and feel and new technology to help engage shoppers.

“We’re looking at how to bring customers the information they need about different products,” Allison Holman with Walmart Marketing said. “For example, here when you lift a certain razor, it actually pulls up on the screen all the information you need price ratings, reviews, some imagery and videos about how to use the product.”

QR codes and digital screens create opportunities for digital exploration, according to the company.

Walmart is going to test this new interactive approach at a couple of other locations across the nation, and if it works has plans to roll out as many as 800 stores in the months ahead.