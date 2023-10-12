Fewer Americans think businesses should speak out on politics

FILE: ORLANDO, FLORIDA – MAY 22: A sign near an entranceway to Walt Disney World on MAY 22, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Walt Disney Co. against the Florida governor and his appointees. The case revolves around the Governor taking over Disney’s special governing district after Disney opposed Florida legislation that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.” (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — While it’s become increasingly common for America’s brands to voice their views on hot-button social and political issues, there may be declining public support for this form of corporate activism.

That’s according to a new Gallup-Bentley University Research brief, which surveyed Americans about their views of business and society.

One of the findings of that report was that 41% of Americans said that businesses should “take a public stance on current events.” That’s down 7 percentage points from the same question asked last year. The decline in support was largely driven by Democrats. 75% wanted businesses to take these stances last year, but 62% supported them taking those stances this year.

When it comes to specific topics, very few Americans are in favor of businesses taking stances on religion (15% support them doing so) or abortion (26% support that).

But a majority of Americans do favor businesses speaking about two topics — 55% support stances on climate change and 52% support stances on mental health.

There is a sign that some businesses may be responding to this shift in opinion. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently said that “last thing I want is for the company to be drawn into any culture wars.”