Data breach hits Fidelity National Financial, company says

(NewsNation) — A security breach Tuesday hit one of the larger companies that provides title insurance and settlement services for mortgage and real estate industries.

Fortune 500 company Fidelity National Financial (FNF) reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it was the victim of a “cybersecurity incident that impacted certain FNF systems.”

“Among other containment measures, we blocked access to certain of our systems, which resulted in disruptions to our business,” a statement from FNF read in part.

According to FNF, an “unauthorized third party” accessed some of the company’s systems and “acquired certain credentials.”

An investigation by FNF is ongoing.

“FNF will continue to assess the impact of the incident and whether the incident may have a material impact on the Company,” the company said in its report to the SEC. “We are working diligently to address the incident and to restore normal operations as quickly and safely as possible.”

The number of affected customers or individuals involved in the alleged security breach was not immediately available.

For more information on the hack and to find out if you were affected, click here.