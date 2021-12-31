Flight attendant union slams new CDC COVID guidance

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — New guidance from the CDC cuts quarantine time in half for those infected with COVID-19 who are not exhibiting symptoms. The union representing flight attendants in the U.S. is not in favor of these guidelines.

Union President Sarah Nelson said in a statement, “We said we wanted to hear from medical professionals on the best guidance for quarantine, not from corporate America advocating for a shortened period due to staffing shortages. We cannot allow pandemic fatigue to lead to decisions that extend the life of the pandemic or put policies on the backs of workers.”

Nelson joined “Morning in America” Friday and pointed at Delta Airlines as the main driver behind the policy change, saying that the airline had recently cut sick leave pay and that its quarantine policies didn’t even communicate the relaxed guidelines newly released. She claimed that Delta didn’t plan properly for the holiday period and is now putting the burden on employees to make up for planning shortfalls.

On JetBlue’s announcement that it was cutting more than 1,200 flights through mid-January to allow for a surge of COVID cases among pilots and crew, Nelson said, “We have worked with industry throughout the pandemic to put in place policies that are over and above what the federal government is calling for.” She allowed for the idea that asymptomatic people might be able to return to work after a shorter quarantine period, but expressed concern over pushing employees back to work without adequate testing protocols in place.

Nelson went on to say that industry fails to understand that current policies will put infected employees and passengers onto planes, and perpetuate the pandemic by not adequately sequestering those actively carrying the virus. She praised JetBlue’s action, saying it lets the public know that it’s better to cut back on the chances for exposure rather than to continue to run full schedules and potentially spread the infection further.