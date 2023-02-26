California restaurant launches food subscription program

(NewsNation) — El Lopo, a local restaurant in San Francisco, is experimenting with a food subscription model that gives customers $100 in food credit for $89.

Restaurant owner Damiel Azarkman joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss how the program has been going and what inspired him to launch it.

“It’s not about appealing to new people so much as doubling down on the people who already love El Lopo and giving them more of a reason to come back. And in that sense, it’s really worked,” said Azarkman.

Watch the video above to learn more about the subscription model.