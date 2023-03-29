Watch Live: Ex-Starbucks CEO testifying in front of Congress

(NewsNation) — Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is expected to face sharp questioning Wednesday over the company’s actions during an ongoing unionizing campaign when he appears before Congress.

Schultz is testifying in front of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee under threat of a subpoena.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent who has been trying to get Schultz to give testimony for months, has been very supportive of Starbucks labor organizers. Sanders says Schultz, who remains on Starbucks’ board, was instrumental in setting the company’s policies, though the former CEO argues otherwise.

“Let’s be clear. In America, workers have the constitutional right to organize unions and engage in collective bargaining for higher wages and better working conditions,” Sanders said in a statement. “Unfortunately Starbucks, under Mr. Schultz’s leadership, has done everything possible to prevent that from happening.”

At least 293 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late 2021, according to the National Labor Relations Board. However, a contract agreement with Starbucks has not been reached at any of those stores.

Workers want higher pay, more consistent schedules and better benefits — things Starbucks claims it already provides.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.