Former UAW president: Workers need their ‘fair share’

(NewsNation) — The nation’s three largest automakers and United Auto Workers union face a Thursday deadline to reach a deal on a new contract before roughly 146,000 workers could go on strike.

Former UAW president Bob King, who led the union from 2010-2014, says workers need their “fair share.” He called on the automakers to meet the union’s basic demands and argues that if a strike impacts the economy, it’s on the automakers, not workers.

“Workers are fed up with corporations and the wealthy getting all the benefits,” King said Thursday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

UAW is advocating for wage increases, the removal of tiered payment systems, the reinstatement of cost-of-living allowances to combat inflation and discussions around a 32-hour work week.

Current United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said Wednesday company offers aren’t enough. In an online address to union members, Fain said General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have raised their initial wage offers, but have rejected some of the union’s other demands.

More than 140,000 workers across the U.S. could walk off the job at 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday if a deal is not made.

“They can raise their CEO pay and other high top executives (pay) by over 40%, and they’re not willing to share the wealth with their workers?” King said.

He called eliminating the tiered wage system a “core” demand in the negotiations.

“I don’t think anybody in America would say people doing the same job should be making different pay,” he said. “I’m excited about the fact that 75% of the American public support the UAW in these negotiations with the companies because people are sick and tired of the corporations and the ultra wealthy getting all the benefits of the economy. … We want workers to get their fare share.”

Automakers and the unions continued to negotiate Thursday, with General Motors increasing its wage offer and Ford looking for a counteroffer from the union.

The UAW is demanding a 36% boost in pay over four years, and the automakers, GM, Ford and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, have countered with offers that are roughly half of that increase.

The companies have upped their initial wage offers, with Ford and GM now at 20%, and GM offering 10% in the first year. Fain said in a statement the union is evaluating the GM offer and will respond. Stellantis’ last known offer was 17.5%, but the company has since made another offer.

“It does not do the companies any good or the UAW any good to take an agreement back to members that doesn’t get ratified,” King said. “If there’s a strike, in my opinion that’s the responsibility of the companies.”

NewsNation’s Kelsey Kernstine and Taylor Delandro and The Associated Press contributed to this report.