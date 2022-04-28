Futures rise ahead of Twitter earnings report

(NewsNation) — Stock futures are rebounding Thursday, after a boost from Facebook parent Meta, as the market tries to recover from this month’s sell-off.

Share of Meta jumped more than 16% following strong earnings Wednesday. This market response could mean investors see signs of relief in the beaten-up tech sector. Shares were down 48% over the past year before the earning report.

In the markets, the S&P 500 has lost close to 8% so far this month — on pace for its biggest monthly decline in two years.

The Nasdaq has dropped more than 12% and is headed for its worst one-month performance since October 2008. The Dow is only down about 4% this month.

Twitter’s earnings call Thursday morning is expected to feature the company’s first quarter of 2022 and not Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of the company. Many analysts will likely have questions about the business’s future. This could be its last report as a public company following Musk’s purchase.