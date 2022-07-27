US consumers, world prepare for possible interest rate hike

(NewsNation) — The Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates Wednesday for the fourth time this year as it tries to rein in 9.1% inflation. The possible interest rate increase could be up to about a three-quarters of a percentage point — triple its usual margin — elevating its key rate to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%.

The official announcement is expected around 2 p.m. ET.

With inflation raging at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumer spending still solid, the Fed is under pressure to raise interest rates aggressively.

Together with its previous rate increases, the Fed’s moves will make borrowing costlier for individuals and companies and likely weaken the economy over time.

But what does this all mean?

NewsNation broke down what this new interest rate hike means for borrowers.

A Fed rate increase impacts things like credit cards, adjustable rate mortgages and car loans.

In turn, consumers and businesses will likely borrow and spend less, cooling the economy and slowing price increases.

The Fed’s hikes have already led to a doubling of the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage in the past year, to 5.5%, and home sales have tumbled. The central bank is betting it can slow growth just enough to tame inflation yet not so much as to trigger a recession — a risk that many analysts fear may end badly.

According to WalletHub, a three-quarters of a point increase in borrowing will lead to almost $5 billion extra combined in interest alone this year for consumers with credit card debt.

On the topic of car loans, data from Edmunds says paying a 5% interest versus 4% interest on a $35,000 car could lead to $1,000 extra in interest over 72 months.

The Fed’s rate hikes aren’t suited to address all the causes of high inflation. Higher borrowing rates can reduce spending. But they cannot reverse other factors, notably the global shortages of food, energy, factory parts and other items, which have been worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine and COVID-19-related shutdowns in China.

Experts believe this will not be the last interest rate hike increase this year. The next announcement of a possible rate hike increase after Wednesday would come in September.

Meanwhile, major global stock markets and Wall Street futures advanced Wednesday as traders prepared for the possible sharp interest rate hike.

London and Frankfurt opened higher. Tokyo and Sydney gained while Shanghai declined. Oil prices rose.

Investors worry such aggressive action by the Fed and other central banks in Europe and Asia to control inflation that is at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.

“The main risk at this stage is in fact an inflation ‘overkill’ with monetary tightening too abrupt, unnecessarily pushing up the unemployment rate,” Thomas Costerg of Pictet Wealth Management said in a report. Costerg said most economic indicators and lower commodity prices already point to slower inflation ahead.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.5% to 7,345.81. The DAX in Frankfurt rose 0.3% to 13,136.88 and the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.3% to 6,230.48.

The future for Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index was up 0.9% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 1.2% after Walmart warned inflation that has spiked to a four-decade high of 9.1% hurts American consumer spending.

The Dow dropped 0.7% and the Nasdaq composite closed 1.9% lower.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost less than 0.1% to 3,275.76 while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.2% to 27,715.75. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 1.4% to 20,620.10.

Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 0.2% to 6,823.20 after data showed Australian inflation rose to 6.1% in the latest quarter from 5.1% but the increase was smaller than forecast.

The Kospi in Seoul gained 0.1% to 2,415.53 and India’s Sensex rose 0.8% to 55,715.95. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets advanced.

On Wall Street, other major retailers also fell Tuesday following Walmart’s profit warning. Target dropped 3.6%, Macy’s slid 7.2% and Kohl’s fell 9.1%.

Tech stocks retreated. Microsoft fell 2.7%, Amazon slid 5.2% and Facebook owner Meta Platforms dropped 4.5%.

General Motors fell 3.4% after its second-quarter profit fell 40% from a year ago. U.S. sales fell 15% after shortages of processor chips and other components left the company unable to deliver 95,000 vehicles during the quarter.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.17 to $96.15 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.72 on Tuesday to $94.98. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added 94 cents to $100.40 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 136,90 yen from Tuesday’s 136.00 yen. The euro gained to $1.0138 from $1.0120.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.