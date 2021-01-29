Grape-Nuts cereal experiencing nationwide shortage due to pandemic-related constraints

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (NewsNation Now) — If you’re looking for Grape-Nuts cereal at your local grocery store, you may have a hard time finding it on the shelves.

Due to pandemic-related supply constraints and higher-than-normal demand, Grape-Nuts is experiencing a nationwide shortage, the cereal company confirmed to NewsNation.

“People may continue to see shortages and temporary out-of-stocks on Grape-Nuts as we continue to work through supply constraints and higher cereal demand amid the pandemic,” said Grape-Nuts brand manager Kristin DeRock. “Grape-Nuts is made using a proprietary technology and a production process that isn’t easily replicated, which has made it more difficult to shift production to meet demand during this time.”

DeRock said there were no plans to discontinue the cereal, that has been around since 1897.

Post Consumer Brands, owner of Grape-Nuts, apologized for any inconvenience shoppers may experience.

