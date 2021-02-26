Heinz website takes 57 minutes to load – but there’s a reward for your patience

(NewNation Now) — Kraft Heinz, the company is known for the slow-pouring nature of its ketchup, now has a website to match – it now takes 57 minutes to load.

The company is offering a HEINZ Burger Kit, but only to those willing to embrace the anticipation. If you have enough patience, you can enter Heinz.com for a shot at winning a Burger Kit.

“Fans who are willing to test their patience with 57 minutes of staring at an all-Heinz red loading screen will have the chance to win a HEINZ Burger Kit, to help unlock the magic of family burger night,” said Shelly Hayden, brand manager of Heinz Ketchup

The wait time was set at 57 minutes in reference to the company’s slogan, “57 varieties,” which dates back to the 1890s.

“We are excited to equip families with everything they need for a magical family burger night,” Hayden said. “We promise the 57-minute wait is worth it!”

Each Burger Kit comes with a red spatula, custom apron, grill mitt, napkins, plates and bottles of ketchup, mustard and relish. You’ll have to provide your own burgers, however.

You can enter for a chance to win a kit until Feb. 28.