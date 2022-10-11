Holiday sales expected to weaken due to inflation

(NewsNation) — Amazon launched its two-day Prime early access sale in an effort to lure holiday shoppers. Big box stores such as Target and Walmart are also hoping shoppers spend money on gifts.

But with record-high inflation, holiday sales are expected to be weaker than they were last year. A recent NewsNation Decision Desk HQ poll found almost four out of five shoppers say they are concerned inflation will impact their holiday spending.

In the video above, personal finance expert Erica Sandberg speaks about how holiday spending and supply chain issues could in turn effect inflation.