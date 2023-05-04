Internship tips: How to land roles that benefit your career

File – A help wanted sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — As the spring semester wraps, a lot of college students are looking for summer internships and jobs.

Recruiters have said internships are the foundation of most college students’ careers, and because of that students should seek out positions that factor in room for growth.

However, recruiters are reminding interns to not make the mistake of falling into “busy work.” Interns are often sent off to “shadow someone,” instead of working hands-on.

Meagan Mason, a career consultant and recruiter, said students should lay the groundwork early on, starting with asking the right questions in their interview.

“What does it look like in the role? What am I going to be gaining here? What things should I expect after the internship,” she said. “Also, set goals for yourself. What do you want to achieve once this internship is over?”

When it comes to selling themselves for positions, Mason said candidates shouldn’t be discouraged if they’ve only held part-time positions at companies like McDonald’s or Kohls.

“You want to talk about those accomplishments — maybe you were promoted within your position,” Mason said. “Whether it be a customer service position or in a restaurant, you have achieved something.”

Mason also recommends:

Dressing for the job you want, not the one you have

Ask questions and take notes, because this makes you look attentive

Be present and keep the phones away, TikTok and Instagram can wait

Recruiters said the only social site you should be frequenting is LinkedIn, as a lot of employers post directly what they’re looking for in candidates there. It’s also a great way to bridge the gap from college student to business professional.