CHICAGO (NewsNation) — There are a lot of myths surrounding resumes, like what sticks out and what doesn’t — does yours need to be creative or is basic better?

Recruiters have said that creative, bold, and busy resumes only work in some fields. Standing out sometimes is as easy as making a simple resume.

“Give it to us straight” is the golden rule most employers follow when searching for the perfect candidate. It’s a rule that Stacie Haller, resumebuilder.com’s chief career advisor, can’t stress enough.

“We cannot take the time to try and figure you out,” Haller said. “I want to find the material quickly about you, enough that I know I want to meet you. If you make me work for it, I have 100 other people to look at.”

Recruiters said candidates have a short window to grab an employer’s attention. In most cases, it only takes about six seconds to intrigue an employer enough to get an interview.

“That’s why the format needs to be very clean. That’s why the information needs to go where everybody knows to find it,” Haller said. “Then, very upfront, in those first two bullet points, you need to have the most compelling reasons as to why somebody wants to meet with you.”

So what about personal websites or even LinkedIn — how much do those matter?

Haller said LinkedIn plays a bigger role in getting you an interview than you think.

“You cannot have an effective job search without having a very professional and compelling LinkedIn profile,” Haller said. “What happens is if somebody gets your resume first, they want to go to your profile and make sure you have a professional picture, make sure the information matches, are the jobs and the dates the same — are you telling me the same story.”

Haller’s biggest tip: Link your LinkedIn profile to your resume, even via a QR code, especially if you have a common name because an employer isn’t going to take the time to search for you on the platform.