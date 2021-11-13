NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Ikea is raising its starting wages for U.S. workers to $16 per hour.

Ikea officials announced the latest wage update with some hourly wages starting at $17 or $18, depending on location. It is expected to bring the average hourly wage to $20.

The new starting wage is effective beginning January 1, 2022, and will apply to full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal co-workers across the country.

The company has also enhanced its comprehensive benefits package to now include:

A minimum of five weeks of paid time away from work for all workers

Education assistance

Back-up child and adult care

Most U.S. co-workers will also receive the “One IKEA Bonus,” a performance-based payout totaling $76 million.