Impact of Russian invasion on global food prices

(NewsNation Now) — Earlier this month, commodity strategists at Rabobank assessed the impact on food prices of what was then a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the event of war, they said that wheat prices could jump 30% and corn could jump 20%.

As military action is well underway, we are seeing that they both have jumped heavily since the start of the Russian invasion.

This comes as the Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks Monday amid high hopes but low expectations for any diplomatic breakthrough.

But if military action and the resulting sanctions on Russia continue when the harvest begins in July, that could cause wheat prices to double and corn to increase even more.

This can affect American consumers because there is corn and wheat in a wide variety of products — everything from bread to pasta. Effects could be seen even in gasoline, as ethanol is derived from corn.

This could potentially have a ripple effect for our global commodity markets and our agricultural prices right here at home.