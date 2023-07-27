In Austin, there aren’t enough homes that people can afford

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin needs more homes that most people can afford. Experts with the Austin Board of Realtors said the market needs more inventory.

Wednesday, the Austin Board of Realtors hosted its 2023 Central Texas Housing Summit.

Housing Economist Dr. Clare Losey said it’s not just that the city needs more homes, but that it needs more affordable homes.

“There’s that gap between home prices and income,” Losey said.

Losey said over the past several months, fewer than 10% of homes sold for under $300,000.

“The median family income in Austin is about $110,000 and that’s roughly equivalent to a $330-$350,000 home,” Losey said.

Managing Broker at Austin Home Source John Sheppard said, for the past decade, he’s noticed a focus on building luxury housing downtown.

He said while that helps the economy, there needs to be a shift.

“At some point, we need a place for the people in the service industry, the people delivering the goods, the people out there working in the heat,” Sheppard said.

The Austin Board of Realtors said it’s encouraged by recent steps the Austin City Council took to help increase inventory.

“Reducing the single-family zoning from that minimum lot size 5,500 square feet to 2,500 square feet will enable more housing to be built on the ground here in Austin,” Losey said.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said more changes are on the way as the city examines its development review process.

It’s something Watson described as an obstacle.

“There are more than 1,470 steps in the formal review process,” Watson said. “We will address the city’s own role in exacerbating our housing and affordability crisis.”