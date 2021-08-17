Introducing Adventurefuls! The new brownie-inspired Girl Scout cookie

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A new brownie-inspired cookie is joining the Girl Scouts’ iconic cookie lineup.

The new cookie, Adventurefuls, has a rich fudgy base with caramel-flavored creme, chocolate drizzle and a dash of sea salt. The cookies will join be available for purchase nationwide starting in January. Girl Scout cookie season traditionally goes from January to April, but local timing could vary.

Along with the new brownie flavor, the Girl Scouts will continue to offer their classic cookie lineup, including Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades and Girl Scout S’mores. The French toast-inspired Toast-Yay!, which was the newest cookie introduced, will also be available on the 2022 cookie lineup.

“Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about,” a Girl Scout press release said. “Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world.”

Girl Scouts have also expanded their cookie lineup to include gluten-free, kosher and vegan options in recent years. Gluten-free offerings include Toffee-tastic and Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies. Vegan cookies include Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, and Toast-Yay! cookies. If you’re kosher or Halal, try them all. All cookies are kosher and Halal certified.