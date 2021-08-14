Jamba’s fan-favorite Pumpkin Smash Smoothie returns ahead of fall

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Although summer isn’t over yet, Jamba Juice announced the return of its fall fan favorites smoothie before its pumpkin season.

The seasonal Pumpkin Smash Smoothie will be served in two ways for its 2021 return: classic and plant-based.

The plant-based smoothie features Jamba’s original pumpkin spice blend, pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, oat milk, and So Delicious Dairy Free oatmilk frozen dessert. While the classic combines Jamba’s original pumpkin spice blend with 2% milk and fat-free vanilla frozen yogurt.

Both fall fan-favorite smoothies are available exclusively online and will be available in stores from August 24 – November 15, 2021 – while supplies last.