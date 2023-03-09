CEO of JPMorgan Chase: Economy strong despite inflation

(NewsNation) — Jamie Dimon is one of the most powerful people on Wall Street, and he says the economy is strong, even if it doesn’t feel like it.

Jack Royer from NewsNation affiliate WFLA had an exclusive interview with Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase. He conveyed confidence about the economy despite inflation, which he said does need to get under control.

“Unemployment is the lowest it’s ever been since they’ve been measuring it, and wages are going up at the low end,” Dimon said.

Ed Butowsky, managing partner of Chapwood Investments, agrees that unemployment is a good tool for weighing the health of the economy.

