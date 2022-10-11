Job listings indicate TikTok moving to expand e-commerce

FILE – The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new report says social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok are failing to stop hate and threats against LGBTQ users. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

(NewsNation) — A series of job listings published by TikTok to LinkedIn suggest the company is planning to expand its e-commerce footprint, challenging the Amazon-dominated market, according to reporting by Axios.

The job postings cited by Axios include a logistics solutions manager for a global fulfillment center and a Seattle-based role in which an employee would be in charge of creating a new global fulfillment center from scratch.

It appears as if TikTok is seeking to gain more control of its own logistics operations, specifically as it pertains to product sales coming from the TikTok Shop, TikTok’s e-commerce sales outlet.

TikTok has launched multiple shopping features within its app in the past year, including live shopping features in the U.S. and U.K. and a pilot program that partnered with Shopify, according to Axios.