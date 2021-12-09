Kellogg’s vows to replace striking workers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — Your morning bowl of Frosted Flakes may still be a ways away after the latest offer from Kellogg’s to its striking workers was rejected. Now, the company is vowing to “permanently replace” the striking workers.

Roughly 1,400 unionized employees have been on strike for two months now, Kellogg’s says none of its four plants have been forced to close by the strike.

The rejected offer, the sixth made by the company so far, was a five-year deal giving 3 percent raises including cost of living bumps, and continuing with current health care coverage. The union says the new package is unfair to newer employees.

Kellogg’s is now pursuing other options, pursuing outside help to keep production lines running. In a statement, the company said, “We have an obligation to our customers and consumers to continue to provide the cereals that they know and love.”

The Kellogg’s standoff comes after striking John Deere workers secured a 10 percent raise after a 5-week strike, and workers at Frito-Lay and Nabisco reached similar deals.

The union claims its workers were forced to work long hours during the pandemic, warranting a much larger pay increase. Kellogg’s says the union is embracing “unreal expectations.”