‘Shark Tank’s’ O’Leary optimistic for inflation ‘soft landing’

  • The Federal Raise is raising rates to bring down inflation
  • Slowing the economy typically brings a rise in unemployment
  • Kevin O'Leary is optimistic the U.S. can avoid a major recession

Updated:
Business

© 1998 - 2023 Nexstar Media Group Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Trending on NewsNation