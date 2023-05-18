Cities take legal action against manufacturers to curb rising car thefts

A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV’s sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Nearly three months after Hyundai and Kia rolled out new software designed to thwart rampant auto thefts, crooks are still driving off with the vehicles at an alarming rate. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(NewsNation) — In a joint effort to combat an increasing crime wave across the country, several cities have adopted a unique strategy: They are turning to lawsuits rather than traditional law enforcement measures.

However, the targets of these lawsuits may come as a surprise. Instead of targeting Mexican drug cartels, Chinese gangs involved in fentanyl production, or local criminal organizations, these cities are suing car manufacturers, specifically Kia and Hyundai.

Several cities, including Baltimore, Seattle, St. Louis, Cleveland, San Diego, Milwaukee, Rochester, and Buffalo claim that the vehicles produced by Kia and Hyundai are too easy to steal.

Numerous social media videos showcase the thefts of Kia and Hyundai models. The thieves exploit a flaw in the cars’ security system, which allows them to override the chip in the key and start the vehicle with relative ease. This vulnerability has caught the attention of criminals.

Civil rights attorney Robert Pattillo joined “On Balance With Leland Vittert” to discuss the lawsuits.

Pattillo believes that while the cities have a chance to secure compensation, the more important issue at hand is ensuring that the car manufacturers improve their vehicles’ security to deter theft.

“What’s being argued is that there should be a recall for these vehicles that they should be made to follow consumer traffic standards,” he said. “That it should be harder to steal than a loaf of bread.”

Pattillo emphasizes the goal is to make stealing these cars significantly more challenging and reduce the associated crimes with it, such as using stolen vehicles in burglaries, robberies, or even homicides.

Some critics argue that targeting car manufacturers sets a concerning precedent.

Some question whether this approach could lead to lawsuits against other industries, such as liquor stores for inadequate security measures or food manufacturers for contributing to obesity.

“If you’re able to win against these car companies for not making safe vehicles, then it’s easier to go after gun manufacturers using that as precedents for gun crimes in those cities,” Pattillo said.

Pattillo emphasizes the importance of collaboration between communities, government, law enforcement, and corporate partners to effectively combat crime.

In February, the Korean automakers said they would offer software upgrades to 8.3 million U.S. vehicles without anti-theft immobilizers to help curb thefts.

According to NewsNation affiliate Fox4, a small number of owners are now left to question the effectiveness of those upgrades.

Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp also agreed to a consumer class-action lawsuit settlement worth $200 million over rampant car thefts, lawyers for the owners and the automakers announced

Pattillo asserts that car manufacturers have an obligation to produce vehicles that meet the highest security standards in the market. He argues that consumers who purchased these cars did not do so with the knowledge that they were vulnerable to theft.