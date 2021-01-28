Kraft rolls out pink candy-flavored mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Roses and chocolates? Or how about you give your loved one some pink candy-flavored mac and cheese this Valentine’s Day!

Kraft is launching Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese, a twist on classic Mac & Cheese but with a candy flavor packet to turn the mac and cheese pink. The new concoction promises the same cheesy goodness but with a hint of sweet candy flavor.

“No more noodling on what gift to buy,” Kraft wrote in a promotional release. “There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying ‘you’re the mac to my cheese‘ with Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese.”

Kraft is giving away the pink mac and cheese to 1,000 lucky lovers. To enter to win, visit their website.

Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese kits will be delivered by Feb. 14 so lovers can “deliciously celebrate Valentine’s Day.”

NewsNation affiliate KTVI contributed to this report.