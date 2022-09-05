(NewsNation) — Most people who traveled for the holiday weekend chose to drive, not fly, on what were expected to be the busiest travel days in nearly three years, according to AAA.

That may be because 80% of people getting behind the wheel found relief at the pump. The national average for a gallon of gas dropped below $4 just before the holiday weekend. If you didn’t hit the road this morning, experts say you should wait until the evening to avoid heavy traffic on the roads.

In addition, extreme weather, particularly flooding along the East Coast, may complicate air travel.

Still, travel rates seem to have returned to pre-pandemic levels, and millions of people are making their way back home during the unofficial end of summer — and hoping not to experience a travel nightmare either at the airport.

There have been 906 delays and 65 flights canceled so far today in airports across the country, according to Flightaware. Nearly 4,000 flights were delayed and 216 were canceled Sunday.

If you do have an airport headache, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s new online customer service dashboard lets travelers know which airlines offer what services at free or low cost.