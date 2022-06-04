(NewsNation) — People across the nation travel to Las Vegas to experience an Elvis-themed wedding, but the licensing company that controls the name and image of “The King” has ordered Sin City chapel operators to stop using Elvis in themed ceremonies.

Authentic Brands Group sent cease-and-desist letters in early May to multiple chapels.

The Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce called the cease-and-desist letter concerning, and right now, they are reviewing a possible response to all of this.

Meanwhile, one Las Vegas chapel owner told NewsNation she’s “optimistic” a deal can be reached with the owners of the license to Elvis Presley.

Kayla Collins, co-owner of the Las Vegas Elvis Wedding Chapel, said she’s currently working with AVG and Elvis Presley Enterprises to form a partnership.

“That is not something that I am able to discuss at this time, just because I’m not really sure what the terms are going to be,” she said. “They just said that they were interested in partnering and that that’s all I know.”

Collins said without Elvis-themed weddings, her chapel, like many others, wouldn’t be left with much.

“My wedding chapel is family-owned and operated, and about 95% of what we do are Elvis weddings. So that would pretty much devastate my family.”

Despite a little worry after coming out of the pandemic, Collins said since she’s in negotiations with AVG and Elvis Presley Enterprises, she believes she’ll be able to continue with the business.

“I am actually very optimistic with it. I’m hoping within the next week-week and a half we should have an agreement,” Collins said.

She said she often asks couples why they chose and Elivs-theme or a traditional ceremony and most of them

“It’s always because we love Elvis or because it’s non-traditional. We wanted something fun. We wanted something memorable. We wanted something out of the norm,” Kayla explained. “And that’s what they get. They get all sorts of traditional cheesy typical Vegas fun in their Elvis-themed weddings.”