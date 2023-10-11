Law firm rescinds job offer over Israel comments

Pro-Palestinian protestors assemble on 42nd Street in New York City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The demonstration comes after the militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan)

(NewsNation) — A New York City law firm has rescinded a job offer to a New York University law student after an email that included comments on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Prominent international law firm Winston & Strawn posted the decision on social media after the student’s comments were published in an NYU newsletter.

Ryna Workman, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, wrote the piece expressing solidarity with Palestinians and placing the blame for the attack on Israel’s policies regarding Gaza.

In the piece, they referred to Israel’s actions as settler colonialism and military occupation and referred to Gaza as an “open air prison.”

“Israel bears full responsibility for this loss of life,” Workman wrote.

The piece was posted on social media, prompting the response from Winston and Strawn, which said the comments were not aligned with the firm’s values.

“Winston stands in solidarity with Israel’s right to exist in peace and condemns Hamas and the violence and destruction it has ignited in the strongest terms possible,” the firm wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

NYU also issued a statement saying the piece does not reflect the values of the university and condemning the Hamas attack.